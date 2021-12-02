SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell defense attacks actor accuser’s account

In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the...
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is trying to cast doubt on a key accuser’s allegation that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually the woman for years, starting when she was 14.

A lawyer confronted the witness on Wednesday with FBI documents the defense says show she’s made inconsistent statements about Maxwell’s participation in the abuse.

She responded by disputing the accuracy of the papers.

The 59-year-old Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that prosecutors say show that she and Epstein were “partners in crime.”

The defense has countered by claiming she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Two men arrested after fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
Change this caption before publishing
Body found in Cayce subdivision

Latest News

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt
Local educators explain why they left the profession amid rise in teacher departures
Local educators explain why they left the profession amid rise in teacher departures
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Two men arrested after fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive