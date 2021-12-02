First Alert Forecast: Near-record high temperatures possible Friday; also tracking a little wet weather ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some more warm weather in the Midlands, right into your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, it’s going to be a chilly one. Lows will be in the mid 40s. We’ll see clear skies.

· Much warmer weather is expected Friday. In fact, near-record highs are possible.

· High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Friday afternoon! We’ll see sunny skies.

· We’ll see temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday morning for the Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade in Downtown Columbia. We’ll see a few clouds around.

· By Saturday, highs will climb into the mid 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

· Warm weather will continue into Sunday and Monday.

· An isolated shower is possible Monday. Higher rain chances move in by Wednesday into Thursday.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking more warm weather in your First Alert Forecast. We’re also tracking increasing rain chances.

Tonight, it will be chilly. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. We’ll see clear skies.

Much warmer weather is in the forecast for Friday.

In fact, near-record highs are possible. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80. The current record for Columbia is 79 degrees set back in 1991. We’ll see sunny skies.

On Saturday morning, temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Then, for the Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade Saturday morning in Downtown Columbia, temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll see a few clouds in the area.

Mid 70s are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon under a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

High temperatures will reach the low 70s Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

A couple of showers are possible Monday as a cold front crosses the area. Rain chances are around 20% for now.

Later in the week, especially by Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will go up. We’ll keep you posted.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Friday: Sunny Skies. Much Warmer. Near-record high temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Still Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (50%). Highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.

