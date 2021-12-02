SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit, demanding closure of location

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken day-care center is now being sued by a local mom after police say a day-care worker caused a knot on a 3-year-old under her care.

Now we’re getting a first-hand look at what happened.

It happened in October at the Sunshine House off Summerwood Way in Aiken. Day-care worker Daja Brown was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child then later fired. But the toddler’s mom says that’s not enough.

MORE | Family of toddler sues over alleged abuse at Aiken day-care center

The suit states two boys were pouring their milk in the sink and Odom’s son spilled some on the floor. The mom alleges the worker’s actions are an act of retaliation for a child’s accident. This is not the first alleged abuse incident at this location, and now they’re demanding Sunshine House close the Summerwood location.

Ahsana Odom said the worst call she got was that her child hit his head.

“Hard to watch even when I was there. It was just shocking because they told me he hit his head on the floor and then a shelf and then a table,” said Odom.

In a written report by the Sunshine House, they say her son tripped over his shoe after pulling away from the teacher, causing him to trip into the cubbies.

“This toddler was effectively tossed like a piece of garbage head first into some cubbies,” said Justin Bamberg, principal attorney at Bamberg Legal, LLC.

SEE VIDEO OF ALLEGED ABUSE INCIDENT:

SEE VIDEO OF NEWS CONFERENCE:

Odom says Sunshine House didn’t call for medical attention or the police. So Odom did, and started asking more questions.

“It’s a nightmare. I just feel like it’s a nightmare; you know he’s 3, he’s a baby,” said Odom.

Sunshine House issued us a statement in November stating they followed state regulations, terminated Brown after 60 days, and their hearts were heavy over the incident.

“As though having a brand-new employee is justification for the employee to abuse and neglect children,” said Bamberg.

A 2019 lawsuit against Sunshine House alleged five children were abused and neglected. And it drew a very similar heavy-hearted response.

“Their hearts aren’t broken. Their hearts are fine, and so are their wallets,” said Bamberg.

There are three Sunshine House locations within 10 minutes of one another. The suit claims this location has problems with staffing, training and supervising, according to a state review. We looked and according to state guidelines, 52 percent of the violations could pose a risk or negatively impact the health and safety of children.

MORE | Mom speaks out on child’s alleged assault at Aiken day care

SEE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO THE CASE:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Two men arrested after fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
Kershaw Co. student dies
8-year-old Kershaw Co. student dies
White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

File photo of Christmas tree
Holiday Events happening in the Midlands
A Lexington County Fire service engine vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision...
One dead, two firefighters injured after head-on collision in Swansea
Lex Co Crash
Lex Co Crash
Vice President Kamala Harris briefs French and American reporters at the Intercontinental Paris...
Vice President Harris to spotlight infrastructure bill during Charlotte visit
wis
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warm through the weekend - Cooler next week