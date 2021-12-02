Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County couple has pleaded guilty to a federal charge accusing them of storming the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The charge carries a sentence of up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. As part of the plea deal, the

Getsingers will be interviewed by investigators, and agree to allow them to look through their devices.

When a judge asked Hargis-Getsinger why she took part, she said, “Because I was there.”

Both will be sentenced next year with a tentative April 21 court date. They will not be detained until that court hearing.

The Getsingers had also faced charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

An FBI investigative report indicated that four people contacted the FBI tip line to report that the couple traveled from Hanahan to participate in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

In one of the tips, an anonymous caller stated a video exists of the Getsingers entering the Capitol Building saying, “This is War! We’re storming the Capitol!” The pair was also captured on surveillance video spending 39 minutes inside of the Capitol.

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger (CCDC)

