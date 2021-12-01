Upstate hospitals react after federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Upstate hospital systems are reacting after a federal judge in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction halting President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring that certain health care workers be vaccinated.
We have reached out to Prisma Health, Spartanburg Regional, and AnMed Health for a response.
Here is what we have learned. We will continue to add to this story.
PRISMA HEALTH STATEMENT:
