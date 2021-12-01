SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Stacey Abrams announces campaign for governor in Ga.’s 2022 election

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday she will be running for governor in Georgia’s 2022 election.

Abrams released a video announcement, which you can see in the tweet below.

“Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said. “For the past four years, when the hardest times hit us all, I’ve worked to do my part to help families make it through. My job has been to just put my head down and keep working — toward One Georgia.”

This is not Abrams first time running for governor in Georgia. She ran against Governor Brian Kemp in 2018.

Governor Kemp, a Republican, has already announced he will be running for re-election in 2022. Governor Kemp made statements in a series of tweets on his Twitter on Wednesday after Abrams made her announcement.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Two men arrested after fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive
Change this caption before publishing
Body found in Cayce subdivision

Latest News

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Two men arrested after fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking much warmer weather in the Midlands but not for long...
Lexington Medical Center Director of Communications and Digital Strategy says LMC will wait for...
Lexington Medical Center pausing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees
Kershaw Co. student dies
8-year-old Kershaw Co. student dies