The small town of South Congaree has a big heart for Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of South Congaree in Lexington County has several events coming up for the Christmas holiday. In addition to the Christmas drama production of Jesus is His Name, the town also is hosting two other events - a tree lighting this Sunday and a parade next Saturday.

Cindy Campbell is the mayor of South Congaree after being elected to the office in July of last year. She joined WIS TV Midday to talk about the growth of her hometown and plans for the community’s future.

Mayor Campbell is proud that her hometown is host to several opportunities to enjoy the holiday season. In addition to the Christmas drama, South Congaree is hosting a tree lighting ceremony this Sunday, December 5 at 5:30 p.m. Then next Saturday, December 11, you can enjoy the parade at 10 a.m.

Enjoy both events on Main Street of South Congaree.

