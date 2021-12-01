SkyView
Mobile home fire displaces three people, two dogs died

It happened Wednesday morning at 3:12 a.m. on Dempsey Street in North Charleston.
It happened Wednesday morning at 3:12 a.m. on Dempsey Street in North Charleston.(North Charleston Fire Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says three people have been removed from their home and two dogs have died because of a morning fire.

It happened Wednesday morning at 3:12 a.m. on Dempsey Street in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston County EMS responded to that location after reports of a mobile home on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire on the front of the home. After putting out the bulk of the fire, firefighters searched the home and found two dogs who died in the fire, Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says.

Three adults are displaced from their home because of the damages, but they are being helped by the Red Cross, Julazadeh says.

The North Charleston Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

