Man wanted for allegedly biting, assaulting man at Columbia hospital
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia officials are searching for a man accused of repeatedly assaulting and biting another man in a hospital.
Alonza Victorlon Gibson, 41, is accused of assaulting and biting a man on October 15 while at 5 Richland Medical Park, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The victim was able to receive medical attention.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
