Man wanted for allegedly biting, assaulting man at Columbia hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia officials are searching for a man accused of repeatedly assaulting and biting another man in a hospital.

Alonza Victorlon Gibson, 41, is accused of assaulting and biting a man on October 15 while at 5 Richland Medical Park, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The victim was able to receive medical attention.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

