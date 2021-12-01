Lexington Medical Center pausing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - After a federal judge sided with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Tuesday to block the federal government from requiring healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Lexington Medical Center will pause its requirement for employees.

Lexington Medical Center Director of Communications and Digital Strategy, Allison Sanford says LMC will wait for the case to make its way through the court system to determine the next steps.

Lexington Medical Center says it believes the vaccine is safe and effective and the best tool available to prevent the spread of the virus.

With this ruling being blocked, the government cannot mandate healthcare workers to receive the vaccine, but hospitals and private businesses still can.

Lexington Medical Center’s full statement can be read below:

Since a U.S. District judge has issued a preliminary injunction against the CMS mandate that health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, Lexington Medical Center is pausing its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees. We will wait for the case to make its way through the courts to determine next steps. Lexington Medical Center believes the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and the best tool available to prevent the spread of the virus, protect families and keep our community moving forward.

According to Wilson, the mandate is unconstitutional due to violating the Tenth Amendment.

Wilson says it also exceeds the authority of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and violates the Social Security’s Act prohibition on regulations that control the choices of healthcare workers.

“Our brave healthcare workers should not be subjected to such overreach by a President who wishes to rule by force,” Wilson said.

Prisma Health will also suspend its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees and plans to comply with all federal requirements.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.