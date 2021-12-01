SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington Medical Center pausing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

Lexington Medical Center Director of Communications and Digital Strategy says LMC will wait for...
Lexington Medical Center Director of Communications and Digital Strategy says LMC will wait for the case to make its way through the court system to determine the next steps.(WIS)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - After a federal judge sided with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Tuesday to block the federal government from requiring healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Lexington Medical Center will pause its requirement for employees.

Lexington Medical Center Director of Communications and Digital Strategy, Allison Sanford says LMC will wait for the case to make its way through the court system to determine the next steps.

Lexington Medical Center says it believes the vaccine is safe and effective and the best tool available to prevent the spread of the virus.

With this ruling being blocked, the government cannot mandate healthcare workers to receive the vaccine, but hospitals and private businesses still can.

Lexington Medical Center’s full statement can be read below:

According to Wilson, the mandate is unconstitutional due to violating the Tenth Amendment.

Wilson says it also exceeds the authority of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and violates the Social Security’s Act prohibition on regulations that control the choices of healthcare workers.

“Our brave healthcare workers should not be subjected to such overreach by a President who wishes to rule by force,” Wilson said.

Prisma Health will also suspend its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees and plans to comply with all federal requirements.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Two men arrested after fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive
Change this caption before publishing
Body found in Cayce subdivision

Latest News

Upstate hospital systems are reacting to the vaccine mandate being blocked.
Upstate hospitals react after federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 3,039 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.3%
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 806 COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths Wednesday
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov....
Greece mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for residents over 60