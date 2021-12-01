Lexington County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect accused of stealing from technology center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from the Lexington Technology Center Friday.

Deputies say the suspect stole several items from the building located near Lexington High School.

Can you help us?



Deputies are looking for a suspect who broke into Lexington Technology Center on Nov. 26 and stole several items.



If you have any information or know who this is, call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or use the app. pic.twitter.com/DqtI9KWBC2 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 30, 2021

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department asks for anyone with information on the suspect to come forward and call Crimestoppers at 888-272-6372 or online.

