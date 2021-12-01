SkyView
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect accused of stealing from technology center

Deputies say the suspect stole several items from the building located near Lexington High School.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from the Lexington Technology Center Friday.

Deputies say the suspect stole several items from the building located near Lexington High School.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department asks for anyone with information on the suspect to come forward and call Crimestoppers at 888-272-6372 or online.

