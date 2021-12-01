SkyView
‘Jesus is His Name’ opens this weekend

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A popular Christmas tradition is about to hit the stage again this year offering audiences several nights of live nativity scenes. Dawndy Mercer Plank went to the Lexington County town of South Congaree to spend time with the performers of the Christmas drama, Jesus is His Name.

The production takes place inside the South Congaree Arena. This is off Oak Street in West Columbia. It seats close to two thousand people.  As many as ten thousand guests are expected to attend the performances.

'Jesus is His Name' opens this weekend(WIS)

Jesus is His Name is a two-hour program that takes you on a journey through the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The two-hour Christmas drama, Jesus is His Name, begins this Saturday with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.  And Abraham, the Camel for Christ, makes an appearance.

Productions run through Saturday, December 18th with times at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. depending on the date. Check the group’s Facebook page for exact times or go to https://www.jesusishisname.com/.

No reservations are required.  The event is free.

