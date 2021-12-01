Gunman in 2019 Orangeburg hospital shooting sentenced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The gunman in a 2019 Orangeburg hospital shooting has been sentenced.

Abrian Dayquan Sabb, 26, of Orangebrug was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a shooting at Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and injuring a nurse on April 10, 2019.

According to evidence, the previous day, Abrian gave his brother, Darius Sabb, money to buy a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle with a 100-round magazine and two boxes of ammunition.

Darius falsely filled out the ATF 4473 form saying that he was the purchaser of the firearm. He was given three years probation with 180 days of home detention and GPS location monitoring, according to acting US Attorney Rhett Dehart.

After the gun was purchased Abrian’s girlfriend called Darius because she was scared that Abrian had a gun. Darius went and got the gun and hid it at another person’s home, according to officials.

However, Abrian found out where the gun was and traveled to the home, kicked open the front door and got the gun.

On the day of the shooting, Abrian and his girlfriend went to the medical center to seek help for his mental illness. At some point, Abrian went outside, got the gun and went back inside the hospital where he began shooting.

State court charges related to the shooting are pending against Abrian Sabb at this time, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.