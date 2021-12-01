SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Greece mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for residents over 60

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov....
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to COVID-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)(Thanassis Stavrakis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece says residents over 60 will have to undergo mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 or face monthly 100-euro ($114) fine beginning next year.

The country’s first general inoculation mandate was announced Tuesday in response to a surge in cases and the emergence of the new omicron variant.  

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address that the mandate will take effect on Jan. 16 with the fines added to tax bills.

Greece’s overall virus death toll exceeded 18,000 this week with confirmed daily new infections at record levels.

Roughly a quarter of the country’s adult population remains unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating possible homicide
Change this caption before publishing
Body found in Cayce subdivision
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins

Latest News

With concerns over the newly-discovered Omicron variant growing, the South Carolina Department...
Omicron variant has some Midlands residents rushing to get boosters
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,755 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 9.4%
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 485 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Tuesday
University of South Carolina
UofSC to require vaccinations for some employees