First Alert Forecast: Tracking much warmer weather in the Midlands but not for long...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer weather is on the way, but don’t get used to it. Cooler weather is moving in again soon.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the area. It will be chilly. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

· Much warmer weather will continue to move in through the week.

· Highs will reach the mid 70s Thursday under sunny skies.

· Be weather aware Thursday. Dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to an elevated fire danger threat, especially by afternoon.

· Even warmer weather is expected Friday. In fact, near-record highs are possible. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees!

· On Saturday, highs will climb into the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

· Cooler weather moves in behind a cold front by Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking warmer weather in your forecast. But some cooler weather is moving in again soon.

Tonight, it will be chilly. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. We’ll see a few clouds, but tonight will be a dry one.

Warmer weather is expected Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Also, be careful Thursday. Dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to an elevated fire danger threat, especially by Thursday afternoon. A small fire could become large very quickly, so keep that in mind.

Even warmer weather is in the forecast for Friday. In fact, near-record highs are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Enjoy it! We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

On Saturday morning, temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Then, for the Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade Saturday morning in Downtown Columbia, temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mid 70s are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon. A cold front will move through the area, giving way to cooler weather by Sunday.

In fact, highs will reach the upper 60s Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

A couple of showers are possible Monday, then again by Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds Mix. Mild. Highs near 70.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

