Family visiting grave notices missing vase, property owner says $41,000 of items taken from other sites

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As family members of people laid to rest at Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia visit the cemetery, one woman noticed items stolen from grave sites.

Nichole Padgett visited the cemetery last Thursday to spend Thanksgiving with her brother, Philip Padgett, who has been buried there for eight years.

Then, Padgett noticed a missing vase while dropping off flowers at her loved one’s grave.

The owner of Celestial Memorial Gardens, Bruce Walker says theft has been an ongoing issue on the property.

Walker also says thieves have taken about $41,000 worth of vases, and he wants to make the issue right with families.

“I actually feel some type of way about that especially for those who are buying those. You should really think, ‘I wonder where they got that from? I know they didn’t buy this from the store.’ You got to know these people are stealing people’s vases,” Padgett said.

Padgett says all that was left at her brother’s grave was a hole where the vase used to be. She says she is appalled someone would steal from the dead, and her brother’s grave is not the only site she noticed missing a vase.

Walker says he noticed about 60 vases missing from the cemetery grounds, which is a retail value of $41,000 with a scrap value of $649.

Walker has contacted West Columbia Police and filed a claim with his insurance company to hopefully cover the cost of the stolen vases.

There are security cameras located around the cemetery, but Walker plans on installing more after this latest hit.

