SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Family visiting grave notices missing vase, property owner says $41,000 of items taken from other sites

By Lauren Adams
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As family members of people laid to rest at Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia visit the cemetery, one woman noticed items stolen from grave sites.

Nichole Padgett visited the cemetery last Thursday to spend Thanksgiving with her brother, Philip Padgett, who has been buried there for eight years.

Then, Padgett noticed a missing vase while dropping off flowers at her loved one’s grave.

The owner of Celestial Memorial Gardens, Bruce Walker says theft has been an ongoing issue on the property.

Walker also says thieves have taken about $41,000 worth of vases, and he wants to make the issue right with families.

“I actually feel some type of way about that especially for those who are buying those. You should really think, ‘I wonder where they got that from? I know they didn’t buy this from the store.’ You got to know these people are stealing people’s vases,” Padgett said.

Padgett says all that was left at her brother’s grave was a hole where the vase used to be. She says she is appalled someone would steal from the dead, and her brother’s grave is not the only site she noticed missing a vase.

Walker says he noticed about 60 vases missing from the cemetery grounds, which is a retail value of $41,000 with a scrap value of $649.

Walker has contacted West Columbia Police and filed a claim with his insurance company to hopefully cover the cost of the stolen vases.

There are security cameras located around the cemetery, but Walker plans on installing more after this latest hit.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
Curtis Joyeux, Twavon Williams and Ladeera Miller
Police: Midlands man wanted for threatening woman arrested for showing up to her house
Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup
Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Change this caption before publishing
Body found in Cayce subdivision

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Jessica Pagtulingan: Hawaii Education Association honors Hawaii’s exceptional...
Number of unfilled teaching jobs drastically rising in South Carolina
VIDEO: Gun found at White Knoll
VIDEO: Gun found at White Knoll
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warm temperatures later this week could break a record.
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek