Discovery of live ammo puts 2 Dorchester Co. schools on lockdown

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Dorchester County School District 2 schools went under a hard lockdown Wednesday morning after the discovery of live ammunition, Summerville Police say.

Summerville High School and Gregg Middle School were placed on lockdown before 8 a.m., Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.

Hirsch said two live rounds of ammunition were discovered at Gregg Middle School. School administrators are checking classrooms and officers and Summerville Police are walking with administration for safety, he said.

A statement from DD2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said the lockdowns are “an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

“Summerville Police has advised that Summerville High also be placed in a precautionary lockdown during the investigation due to the close proximity of Gregg Middle campus to the high school,” Raynor said.

Police say all students and staff are safe.

There was no word on how long the lockdown was expected to continue.

