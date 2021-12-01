Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade returns for 68th appearance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade will return for its 68th appearance on Saturday.

This comes as a year ago, the parade was canceled among many other events globally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. at Sumter Street and Laurel. It will eventually proceed down Sumter towards none other than the historic Horsehoe and will end on Senate Street.

This year, there will be nearly 100 festive entries, including a number of bands.

Those include:

The Columbia City Ballet

The Capital City Cloggers

The Pelion High School Marching Band

The Benedict College “Band of Distinction”

Join WIS as we host statewide coverage on-air and online at 10 a.m. The live broadcast will be attached to this story when the parade begins.

