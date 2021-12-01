SkyView
Biden, Harris hold menorah lighting at White House to celebrate Hanukkah

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The president, vice president and their spouses will take part in a menorah lighting ceremony Wednesday at the White House to celebrate Hanukkah.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to light the candle marking Day 4 of the eight-day festival.

Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or VP, also spoke Sunday at the National Menorah lighting ceremony.

Biden released a statement Sunday, saying Hanukkah is “dedicated to the expression of gratitude for the blessings and miracles in our lives – big and small, seen and unseen, from ancient times until the present day.”

“From our family to yours, and from the People’s House to your own homes, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a Chanukah Sameach, a Happy Hanukkah!” he said.

The White House unveiled holiday decorations for the season Monday, including those honoring frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

