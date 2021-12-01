8-year-old Kershaw Co. student dies

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - An 8-year-old Kershaw County student passed away on Tuesday night.

Brayden Yopp was described as a sweet child by the school district and will be greatly missed by everyone at Camden Elementary School.

“Brayden had a contagious smile and everyone would always smile right back at him,” said his teacher, Ms. Truesdale. “He was always full of laughter and happiness.”

The district asks that everyone keep his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.

