18-year-old shoots, kills 14-year-old brother in Clarendon County, SLED says

NEW ZION, S.C. (WYFF) - 14-year-old was shot and killed by his 18-year-old brother in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The shooting happened Nov. 23 in New Zion, which is in Clarendon County, SLED said.

Rasheem Lee Pinesett, 18, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

An arrest warrant said Pinsett was alone inside a home with his brother and in possession of a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver.

“He manipulated the firearm in a reckless manner that caused the gun to fire and strike the victim two times, which resulted in his death,” the warrant said.

