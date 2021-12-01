SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

18-year-old shoots, kills 14-year-old brother in Clarendon County, SLED says

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Unsplash)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ZION, S.C. (WYFF) - 14-year-old was shot and killed by his 18-year-old brother in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The shooting happened Nov. 23 in New Zion, which is in Clarendon County, SLED said.

Rasheem Lee Pinesett, 18, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

An arrest warrant said Pinsett was alone inside a home with his brother and in possession of a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver.

“He manipulated the firearm in a reckless manner that caused the gun to fire and strike the victim two times, which resulted in his death,” the warrant said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating possible homicide
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
Change this caption before publishing
Body found in Cayce subdivision

Latest News

Man wanted for allegedly biting, assaulting man at Columbia hospital
Man wanted for allegedly biting, assaulting man at Columbia hospital
Upstate hospital systems are reacting to the vaccine mandate being blocked.
Upstate hospitals react after federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 3,039 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.3%
WIS
FIRST ALERT - Warm temps could break the record by Friday