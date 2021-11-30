Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Grab a Bag!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - My latest Talkin’ Trash Tuesday highlight goes to the next Grab a Bag event which is this week. And you have a chance to be part of it.

Sarah Lyles is the executive director of Palmetto Pride. Omari Fox is the lead community Organizer for Serve and Connect. And Captain Danny Brown is with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. They joined me on WIS TV Midday to invite the community to get involved and have an impact on the beauty of our state.

Grab a Bag South Carolina is a statewide litter pickup challenge inspired by Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s own experience picking up trash in her home community. Palmetto Pride is using the initiative to encourage South Carolinians to grab a bag, rally friends and family, put on safety gear, and head outside to enjoy the outdoors while making a difference in their communities.

Others helping with this year’s kickoff include South Carolina Representative Jermaine Johnson and Richland County Councilwoman Chakisse Newton. Join the crowd this Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at Holy Bible Baptist Church located at 427 Bitternut Drive in Columbia. That’s in the 29209 zip code on the southeast side of the capital city.

You’re encouraged to engage in litter pickups throughout the week and into the weekend of Dec. 2nd through Dec. 9th. Share your plans and results with Palmetto Pride using #GrabABagSC.

For more information on litter pickups, contact info@palmettopride.org. Also, go to the organization’s website at www.palmettopride.org.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.