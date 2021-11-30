SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SLED releases 911 call from Murdaugh housekeeper’s fatal fall

The incident happened about four years ago at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in...
The incident happened about four years ago at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in Colleton County, SC.(Attorney Eric Bland)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released the 911 call made by a female named “Maggie” in the report following the alleged trip and fall accident that lead to the death of Gloria Satterfield, the former family housekeeper.

The incident happened about four years ago at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in Colleton County, SC. This is the same property where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found gunned down on June 7.

The caller, who appears to be Maggie Murdaugh, tells the dispatcher Satterfield fell going up brick steps outdoor. They tell the dispatcher she is conscious but mumbling.

“I can not get her up,” the caller tells 911, “she is bleeding from the head.”

The dispatcher repeatedly asks if Satterfield is conscious and the conversation got contentious when another voice comes on the line.

“Ma’am can you stop asking these questions,” the second caller tells the dispatcher of being asked if Satterfield has previously had a stroke.

Since the death of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Satterfield’s death and a wrongful death settlement made between the former housekeeper’s estate and Alex Murdaugh have garnered a lot of attention.

In September, SLED opened an investigation into Satterfield’s death based on a request from the Hampton County Coroner’s office.

According to Satterfield’s obituary, she died at the age of 57 on February 26, 2018, at Trident Medical Center, a few weeks after the February 2 fall.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
White Knoll High School student arrested after he had gun on campus, according to principal
Curtis Joyeux, Twavon Williams and Ladeera Miller
Police: Midlands man wanted for threatening woman arrested for showing up to her house
Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup
Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the...
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out for season

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,755 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 9.4%
grab a bag!
VIDEO: Grab a bag South Carolina
Drivers believe objects thrown from overpass after several vehicles damaged on Hwy 277
Drivers believe objects thrown from overpass after several vehicles damaged on Hwy 277
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
The Search for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek