Several agencies join ongoing Edgefield County manhunt

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After more than two days of a countywide manhunt, there’s still been no arrest.

Edgefield County deputies along with seven other agencies are looking for Trevonta Langford, who’s wanted on charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and aggravated domestic violence.

Langford is believed to be within a five-mile radius from Sweetwater Road to Highway 23. Authorities have been searching the area since about 2 a.m. Sunday, but people who live there say they weren’t told until about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Jody Roland says authorities didn’t initially say anything to the public because they thought they would catch Langford in the first few hours.

Once the search moved into neighborhoods, deputies were posted throughout them.

Rowland says there was no real urgency because Langford has not been a threat to the community, only to the victim and victim’s family.

But still the search has caused some excitement in the community.

“I thought: holy cow. That was my first thought,” said Karen Clark, daughter of the pastor of Foothills Christian Assembly Church.

Hosting the command post for a manhunt is not what the Clark family expected at their church Monday.

“We found out a couple hours earlier because we were getting ready to come to the church and daddy pulled it up and said, ‘Hey, keep an eye out because this is going on right where y’all are going to be so just keep and eye out,’ and then they got here and everything was happening right here,” she said.

Clark says they pray for Edgefield constantly so they were grateful to help the efforts.

“Yeah, when my sister called me, she said, ‘I think this is the safest place right now to be.’ I think we’re good,” she said.

“I consider him mean, I consider him dangerous. He’s a wanted felon,” said Rowland.

Rowland says this is the most unusual chase of his career.

“He’s made it from the Meriweather section almost to the city limits of Edgefield on foot in deep woods. We’ve tracked him through swamps, we’ve tracked him down dirt roads, we’ve tracked him where there were no roads,” said Rowland.

They’re using bloodhounds, attack dogs, men on the ground and a helicopter.

“If I had 50 more police officers, I would use them, too,” he said.

And he won’t stop until he knows everyone is safe.

There have been at least two sightings of Langford – witnesses are describing him as tired. Rowland says he feels confident with the progress officers have made and hope to find him by the end of the day.

Langford was last seen wearing black pants, white shirt, black jacket and a gray stocking cap. He is a black male, 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted in the manhunt by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Aiken Department of Public Safety, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Edgefield Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.