SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating possible homicide

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, they arrived to a scene on 1401 Longcreek Drive, Waters at Longcreek Apartments, around 3:20 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Deputies say a man inside his vehicle was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the man found was immediately rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say this is an ongoing case, and more information will be released when available.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with possible information about this incident to send a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
Curtis Joyeux, Twavon Williams and Ladeera Miller
Police: Midlands man wanted for threatening woman arrested for showing up to her house
Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup
Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Change this caption before publishing
Body found in Cayce subdivision

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
uofsc vaccine
VIDEO: UofSC to require vaccination for some workers
lr5 sue
VIDEO: Lexington-Richland Five sues former superintendent
body found in sub
VIDEO: Body found in Cayce subdivision