Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating possible homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, they arrived to a scene on 1401 Longcreek Drive, Waters at Longcreek Apartments, around 3:20 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Deputies say a man inside his vehicle was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the man found was immediately rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say this is an ongoing case, and more information will be released when available.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with possible information about this incident to send a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips may remain anonymous.

