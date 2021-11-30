SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School

By WIS News 10 Staff and Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released new details after two teens were arrested at White Knoll High School in Lexington County.

The school was on lockdown Monday afternoon after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a student potentially having a gun on campus.

A 16-year-old male student was arrested after having a loaded gun on school property. A 15-year-old female student was found with a knife, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Both students are accused of bringing the weapons in, in their backpacks. At this time, deputies do not know why the students brought the weapons inside the school.

Deputies say they are not recommending a security policy change in the district.

“This is a case of the system working. Because students spoke up about what they heard, we worked together to make sure everyone remained safe.”

The male student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school ground, communicating a school threat and possession of a weapon by a person unlawful. He was taken to the Dept. of Juvenile Justice, according to deputies.

The female student was charged with possession of a weapon on school ground and was released to a family member, according to deputies.

The sequence of events at White Knoll High School raised many questions for students and parents.

“I texted my mom and my dad just to say I love you guys in case something happened,” the student said.

According to family members of students and faculty, a text message was sent out by White Knoll representatives regarding the lockdown, and details were unknown as people waited for updates Monday afternoon.

White Knoll High School Principal, Ted Daughtry released a message Monday evening to the families of students regarding the incident which took place earlier that afternoon.

Lexington County Sheriff Koon also released a statement. Koon says deputies responded to the reports of a student with a gun Monday. The full statement can be found below:

During the 2021-2022 school year, Lexington District one has held 15 weapons violation disciplinary hearings, not including the two found on Monday.

The following weapons were found:

  • 12 knives (including pocket knives, box-cutters and multi-tools)
  • 2 guns
  • 1 airsoft gun
  • 1 pepper spray
  • 1 bat with nails in it

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Curtis Joyeux, Twavon Williams and Ladeera Miller
Police: Midlands man wanted for threatening woman arrested for showing up to her house
Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup
Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the...
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out for season

Latest News

6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
Satterfield 911 Call
A company handed out its own parking citations at a downtown Charleston lot, instructing...
Private company accused of handing out parking tickets at unlicensed Charleston lot
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,755 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 9.4%