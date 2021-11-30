New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released new details after two teens were arrested at White Knoll High School in Lexington County.
The school was on lockdown Monday afternoon after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a student potentially having a gun on campus.
A 16-year-old male student was arrested after having a loaded gun on school property. A 15-year-old female student was found with a knife, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department officials.
Both students are accused of bringing the weapons in, in their backpacks. At this time, deputies do not know why the students brought the weapons inside the school.
Deputies say they are not recommending a security policy change in the district.
“This is a case of the system working. Because students spoke up about what they heard, we worked together to make sure everyone remained safe.”
The male student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school ground, communicating a school threat and possession of a weapon by a person unlawful. He was taken to the Dept. of Juvenile Justice, according to deputies.
The female student was charged with possession of a weapon on school ground and was released to a family member, according to deputies.
The sequence of events at White Knoll High School raised many questions for students and parents.
“I texted my mom and my dad just to say I love you guys in case something happened,” the student said.
According to family members of students and faculty, a text message was sent out by White Knoll representatives regarding the lockdown, and details were unknown as people waited for updates Monday afternoon.
White Knoll High School Principal, Ted Daughtry released a message Monday evening to the families of students regarding the incident which took place earlier that afternoon.
Lexington County Sheriff Koon also released a statement. Koon says deputies responded to the reports of a student with a gun Monday. The full statement can be found below:
During the 2021-2022 school year, Lexington District one has held 15 weapons violation disciplinary hearings, not including the two found on Monday.
The following weapons were found:
- 12 knives (including pocket knives, box-cutters and multi-tools)
- 2 guns
- 1 airsoft gun
- 1 pepper spray
- 1 bat with nails in it
