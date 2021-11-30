SkyView
Money Matters: Cryptocurrency

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the question we’ve all been asking... what IS cryptocurrency?

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners says he gets questions about this daily.

“A cryptocurrency is essentially just an electronic form of the dollar,” said Bradley. “It was created to purchase goods across currencies, across platforms, just an easier way to purchase things across the internet.”

Bradley also added that it was also created as a hedge against the U.S. dollar.

But there is no telling if these currencies are guaranteed. At any moment, those cryptocurrencies could be worthless.

“It’s up to the public to assign value to these things,” Bradley said.

However, there are a lot of legitimate reasons to use cryptocurrency. Just be weary and careful when investing.

