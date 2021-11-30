SkyView
Man wanted in connection to spending $6k with stolen credit cards

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to fraudulent purchases.

The man pictured is said to be involved in more than $6,000 of fraudulent purchases at Walmart using several stolen credit cards, according to police.

The incident happened on November 8.

Officers want people to note the man’s black gem ring on his right hand.

If you have any information, call Detective Heath and 803-951-4642.

