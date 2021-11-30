Man wanted in connection to spending $6k with stolen credit cards

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to fraudulent purchases.

The man pictured is said to be involved in more than $6,000 of fraudulent purchases at Walmart using several stolen credit cards, according to police.

The incident happened on November 8.

Officers want people to note the man’s black gem ring on his right hand.

LPD needs to identify the man in these images as he was involved in over $6,000 of fraudulent purchases at Walmart on several stolen credit cards on November 8, 2021. Note the black gem ring on his right hand.



Contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 with information. pic.twitter.com/IQoIxUHZSU — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 30, 2021

If you have any information, call Detective Heath and 803-951-4642.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.