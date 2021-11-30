FIRST ALERT - Warm temperatures later this week could break a record.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

-Warm weather will arrive starting tomorrow with several days in the 70s

-Temperatures will reach the upper 70s at the end of the week and start of the weekend

-Our next chance of rain will not arrive until next week

First Alert Summary

Thursday our western flow increases and this warms us up even more. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the mid 70s.

We are warming up into the upper 70s by Friday with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Lows are in the upper 40s.

Saturday is mild as well with lows near 50 and highs around 77. The jet stream stays to our north allowing for warmer air to hang on for a little while longer.

Today is the last day of Hurricane Season 2021. We ended the season will 21 Names Storms and 7 of those became hurricanes while 4 became major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)

Forecast Update

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Sunny & warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

