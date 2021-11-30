SkyView
Drivers believe objects thrown from overpass after several vehicles damaged on Hwy 277

By Lauren Adams
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police are investigating two separate incidents where cars have been vandalized on SC 277.

Drivers say they believe someone was throwing something from the overpass or pedestrian bridge on 277.

Randall Sims said he was driving around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when he heard a loud noise and something hit the side of his car. He showed WIS the minor damage to his passenger side door.

There were three scrapes and indentions in front of the door handle.

Sims said he immediately pulled off the highway and there were three other vehicles that had been damaged as well.

The police report states two of the vehicles had a shattered windshield and the other two had damage to the passenger side doors.

No one was injured, and police don’t know what the objects were.

Sims believes someone was throwing something over the overpass onto cars driving underneath on the highway.

“I just hope people really think about what they do and how it can affect others,” said Randall Sims. “You might be thinking you’re just having fun and that it is all harmless, but that one act could change the lives of individuals.”

Columbia Police say there was another incident where unknown objects caused damage to two other vehicles on Thanksgiving night.

CPD reports the damage was $200 for one vehicle and $100 for the other.

No one was injured in the incidents.

CPD encourages anyone who has any information to call Crimestoppers.

No suspects have been arrested in either case.

