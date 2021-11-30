Columbia fire responds to small woods fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A small woods fire in Columbia caused some smoke in the Louisa Street area.

Fire officials say they responded to the fire this morning along with the South Carolina Forestry Commission to contain the fire.

The fire is contained, but smoky conditions may continue until the fire burns out.

Residents in the area are encouraged to keep their windows shut and not run any A/C units, according to officials.

