Body found in Cayce subdivision

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A body was found in a neighborhood in Cayce on Tuesday morning.

Cayce Police Department officials said they received a call that a body was found outside a home in the Hunters Mill subdivision around 7:15 a.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is on-scene and is assisting in the investigation.

Officials say there is no indication at this time, that there is a threat or danger to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

