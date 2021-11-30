SkyView
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins

6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Six people including a minor were arrested in connection to a string of storage break-ins

The incidents happened on November 27 and 28 at the U-Haul Moving and Storage on Jamil Road.

William Hinson, 50, and Jessica Spillman, 39, are charged with third-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into the storage facility on November 27.

Michael Hutchens, 32, Janis Simmons, 45, and Donald Hudson, 41 are charged with third-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into the same facility the next day, according to deputies.

“Our deputies responded after a call was made both nights stating the caller had seen people going in and out of units as well as taking items out of open units,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies arrested Hutchens, Simmons and Hudson after a traffic stop at the Circle K on Sunset Boulevard. The caller identified the driver and passengers as the people she saw going in and out of the storage units.

Hinson, Spillman and the minor were taken into custody after the caller blocked them from leaving, according to deputies.

The five adults were transferred to the Lexington County Detention Center.

