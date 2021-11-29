Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teenage carjacking suspect led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties.

A 17-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, led the Columbia Police Department on a chase that went into Kershaw County on Sunday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say they entered the chase at Highway 601 and Highway 12 in Lugoff. The chase went into Camden where the Camden Police Department was able to take out the suspect’s tires with stop sicks as soon as he entered Camden.

The suspect wrecked the vehicle and ran into a nearby Zaxby’s parking lot where they carjacked someone else, according to deputies.

Law enforcement was able to forcibly stop the vehicle on Springdale Drive where the suspect ran but was grabbed by Camden police officers in the parking lot of Hibbett Sports.

Both carjacking victims, all officers involved and the teenage victim are ok, according to deputies.

The suspect was found to be in possession of two guns. Columbia police took the suspect back to Columbia.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will help with the crashes.

