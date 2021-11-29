Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to completion this week.

The state Senate committee handling redistricting will hold a public meeting Monday about its proposed U.S. House maps released last week.

The main changes are in the Charleston area where voters could shift from the Sixth Congressional District, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn and the First Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.

The full house then returns on Wednesday to take up their 124 redrawn districts.

The South Carolina League of Women Voters have criticized the new maps for both the U.S. House and the South Carolina House. They say they concentrate more on protecting Republicans and incumbents than providing for fair, competitive races.

Every 10 years, after the U.S. Census is taken, lawmakers redraw the district lines that control which representative will represent a certain part of the state.

Over the past 10 years, South Carolina has grown by about 500,000 people. The parts of the state that grew the most were the suburbs to the south of Charlotte and cities along the coast.

