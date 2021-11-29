SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: Midlands man wanted for threatening woman arrested for showing up to her house

Curtis Joyeux, Twavon Williams and Ladeera Miller
Curtis Joyeux, Twavon Williams and Ladeera Miller(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted for making threats to kill a woman was arrested after allegedly stalking the victim and continuing the threats.

Curtis Mario Joyeux, 32, of Columbia, is accused of sending threatening text messages to a female acquaintance, according to police. The victim said Joyeux stated that he would kill her and members of her family.

On Saturday, the victim called 911 and said that Joyeux, along with one of his friends, had been knocking on her door, according to police.

She told the dispatcher that they were in a black Dodge Charger. Officers saw the vehicle near the victim’s home on Sunset Boulevard and were able to pull it over for improper turn.

During the traffic stop, Joyeaux was found and arrested along with Twavon Keandre Williams, 21, and Ladeera Satona Miller, 22, both of Columbia. A search of the vehicle yielded three loaded guns and a small amount of weed, according to police.

Joyeux is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his past criminal record and this case will be forwarded to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for follow-up, according to police.

Williams and Miller were also arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Joyeux is charged with unlawful communication, stalking, unlawful carry of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a bond of $6,500 and has to wear a GPS ankle monitor along with not contacting the victim.

Police say that Joyeux continued to try and contact the victim using the detention center’s phone. A warrant for harassment has been served to him. He has not been to bond court on that charge yet.

Twavon Williams is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, driving under suspension and improper turn. He was given a personal recognizance bond.

Ladeera Miller is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and was given a personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Man shot, killed outside home in Lexington County, deputies investigating
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of...
Clemson blanks South Carolina for 7th straight win in Palmetto Bowl
Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
The pop-up is located at the space previously occupied by Main Street Public House, which...
Christmas pop-up opens in Columbia at location where Prohibition will expand next year
Quinton Harris
Lancaster man arrested for DUI after crash that killed 2 men and injured 2 children

Latest News

File photo of Christmas tree
Holiday Events happening in the Midlands
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Cool, Dry, and Breezy today; then we warm up!
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources counted more than 5,600 sea...
2021 S.C. sea turtle nest count will exceed 2020 total
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina