Police: Midlands man wanted for threatening woman arrested for showing up to her house

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted for making threats to kill a woman was arrested after allegedly stalking the victim and continuing the threats.

Curtis Mario Joyeux, 32, of Columbia, is accused of sending threatening text messages to a female acquaintance, according to police. The victim said Joyeux stated that he would kill her and members of her family.

On Saturday, the victim called 911 and said that Joyeux, along with one of his friends, had been knocking on her door, according to police.

She told the dispatcher that they were in a black Dodge Charger. Officers saw the vehicle near the victim’s home on Sunset Boulevard and were able to pull it over for improper turn.

During the traffic stop, Joyeaux was found and arrested along with Twavon Keandre Williams, 21, and Ladeera Satona Miller, 22, both of Columbia. A search of the vehicle yielded three loaded guns and a small amount of weed, according to police.

Joyeux is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his past criminal record and this case will be forwarded to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for follow-up, according to police.

Williams and Miller were also arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Joyeux is charged with unlawful communication, stalking, unlawful carry of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a bond of $6,500 and has to wear a GPS ankle monitor along with not contacting the victim.

Police say that Joyeux continued to try and contact the victim using the detention center’s phone. A warrant for harassment has been served to him. He has not been to bond court on that charge yet.

Twavon Williams is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, driving under suspension and improper turn. He was given a personal recognizance bond.

Ladeera Miller is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and was given a personal recognizance bond.

