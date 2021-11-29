Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days

This article has 158 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular North Carolina state park is expected to be closed all week because of a forest fire.

Crews are working right now to contain the fire at Pilot Mountain State Park, which was first reported Saturday evening.

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Pilot Mountain State Park is closed today, Nov. 28, and likely all week due a wildfire burning within the park. It has burned nearly 180 acres so far. Please stay away from the area. Do not use drones over the park to photograph- they could interfere with fire fighting aircraft. — NC State Parks (@NCparks) November 28, 2021

Through Sunday afternoon, the wildfire had burned more than 200 acres. One man volunteering at a nearby campground says he had to return to evacuate his trailer as the fire got closer.

He says the smell is something he won’t soon forget.

“I want to be home. I don’t want my family to be worried about me being up there, but yet I’m concerned about the folks left behind fighting the fire,” Henry Fansler said.

Firefighters expect it will take several days to contain the fire.

