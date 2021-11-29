SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.
Pilot Knob Fire
Pilot Knob Fire(Tina Lilly Marshall)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 158 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular North Carolina state park is expected to be closed all week because of a forest fire.

Crews are working right now to contain the fire at Pilot Mountain State Park, which was first reported Saturday evening.

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Related: More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

Through Sunday afternoon, the wildfire had burned more than 200 acres. One man volunteering at a nearby campground says he had to return to evacuate his trailer as the fire got closer.

He says the smell is something he won’t soon forget.

“I want to be home. I don’t want my family to be worried about me being up there, but yet I’m concerned about the folks left behind fighting the fire,” Henry Fansler said.

Firefighters expect it will take several days to contain the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Man shot, killed outside home in Lexington County, deputies investigating
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of...
Clemson blanks South Carolina for 7th straight win in Palmetto Bowl
Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
The pop-up is located at the space previously occupied by Main Street Public House, which...
Christmas pop-up opens in Columbia at location where Prohibition will expand next year
Quinton Harris
Lancaster man arrested for DUI after crash that killed 2 men and injured 2 children

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: A firetruck can be seen in the photo.
Bullets in toaster oven start fire in assisted living facility room
Curtis Joyeux, Twavon Williams and Ladeera Miller
Police: Midlands man wanted for threatening woman arrested for showing up to her house
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Teen carjacking suspect leads law enforcement through multiple counties in high-speed chase
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Deputies address reports of ‘explosion’ in Newberry County