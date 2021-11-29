SkyView
Five Gamecocks named to PFF All-SEC Squads

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Josh Vann (6) during an NCAA football game in Charlotte,...
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Josh Vann (6) during an NCAA football game in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five players on the USC football team have been named to the Pro Football Focus All-SEC squads Monday.

Defensive end Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare, tight end Jaheim Bell, cornerback Cam Smith, kicker Parker White, and receiver Josh Vann were those five players.

Enagbare was named to the first-team unit as he recorded 44 tackles, a team-high 7 tackles for loss, and a team-best 4.5 sacks.

Bell and Smith earned spots on the second team. Bell was second on the squad with 25 pass receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Smith was second in the SEC with passes defended with 14, this included three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

White earn third-team accolades as the “super senior” missed only one kick the entire season. He was =named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week twice and booted a career-long 54-yard field goal this season against Kentucky.

Vann earned honorable mention honors from PFF. The senior was Carolina’s top receiver all season, catching a team-high 43 passes for a team-best 679 yards. He additionally led the team with five touchdowns and recorded three 100-yard receiving games.

