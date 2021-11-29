SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Warming up today and throughout the rest of the week

By Adam Clark
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some warmer weather, temps climb into the upper 70s by the end of the work week!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Sunny skies today with mid 60s.

· Warmer weather with temps in the 70s expected Wednesday through Friday.

· Small cool-down Sunday as temps dip into the upper 60s.

· Few showers possible Monday, just a 20% chance.

First Alert Weather Story:

Skies are sunny today and we warm up into the mid 60s by the afternoon. High pressure builds from the south.

Lows tonight will dip into the mid 30s and highs reach the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. There are a few more clouds as a small shortwave in the jet stream kicks over to the east from Arkansas.

Thursday our western flow increases and this warms us up even more. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the mid 70s.

We are warming up into the upper 70s by Friday with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Lows are in the upper 40s.

Saturday is mild as well with lows near 50 and highs around 77. The jet stream stays to our north allowing for warmer air to hang on for a little while longer.

Today: Sunny skies. Milder with highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Sunny & warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

