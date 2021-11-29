SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Duke Energy gives $150K of nuclear scholarships to SC State

The money will provide 15 nuclear engineering students over a three-year period to increase the...
The money will provide 15 nuclear engineering students over a three-year period to increase the number of diverse graduates in South Carolina State University’s nuclear engineering program, Duke Energy said.(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Duke Energy is giving a historically Black South Carolina university $150,000 in scholarships to help train and educate new nuclear engineers.

The money will provide 15 nuclear engineering students over a three-year period to increase the number of diverse graduates in South Carolina State University’s nuclear engineering program, Duke Energy said in a news release.

The university says it is the only undergraduate scholarship of its kind in the state.

“We are very proud of our Nuclear Engineering Program, which is the only undergraduate program of its kind in South Carolina,” South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers said. “We appreciate Duke Energy, one of the nation’s premier energy providers, for supporting our program and helping create a diverse pipeline of talent for the nuclear workforce of the 21st century.

Conyers said they are working to ensure “reliable, carbon-free and cost-effective nuclear power for generations.”

The utility says the money from the Duke Energy Foundation is intended to strengthen the utility’s relationships with historically Black colleges and universities and bring more diverse talent into the company.

“South Carolina State University has a significant reputation as a leader in building the high-quality workforce our state and nation need today and in years to come,” Duke Energy South Carolinia President Mike Callahan said. “We are excited about the future of the clean energy workforce and what these scholars will achieve.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Man shot, killed outside home in Lexington County, deputies investigating
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of...
Clemson blanks South Carolina for 7th straight win in Palmetto Bowl
Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
The pop-up is located at the space previously occupied by Main Street Public House, which...
Christmas pop-up opens in Columbia at location where Prohibition will expand next year
Quinton Harris
Lancaster man arrested for DUI after crash that killed 2 men and injured 2 children

Latest News

Pilot Knob Fire
‘Our firefighters have enough on their hands’: Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days
This deal includes all routes and is only available on Cyber Monday.
Breeze Airways’ first Cyber Monday deals includes flights from Charleston
Honorary Starter Lee Elder speaks at a news briefing during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta...
Lee Elder, golf legend and first Black Masters competitor, dies at 87
FILE PHOTO: Beating the summer heat and higher electric bills
Fuel costs likely to drive up South Carolina electric bills