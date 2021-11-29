SkyView
DHEC ‘closely monitoring’ information on Omicron variant

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says it is closely monitoring the new information regarding the Omicron variant.

DHEC officials say no cases of the variant have been identified in the state.

On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that two cases had been found in Canada.

The CDC has not issued guidance or declared omicron a Variant of Concern (VOC).

DHEC’s statement said in part:

Information about the Omicron variant such as illness severity, transmissibility compared to other variants, and the effectiveness of current vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatments against it are not known at this time as data and information continues to be gathered.

Health officials are gearing up proactively and say they are already testing for the Omicron variant.

The most up-to-date information on the variant can be found on DHEC’s website.

Here’s are the best ways to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, according to DHEC officials:

  • receiving the follow-up booster shot when eligible,
  • continuing to wear masks when indoors in public places, and
  • practicing social distancing when appropriate

