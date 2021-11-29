SkyView
Deputies address reports of ‘explosion’ in Newberry County

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Reports of an explosion in the Mid Carolina area Monday morning were in relation to a machine fire, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday morning, deputies say a large industrial forklift caught fire.

Multiple agencies, including Prosperity, Little Mountain and Pomaria fire departments, responded to the scene and were able to put the fire out.

Deputies say no one was injured.

