Deputies address reports of ‘explosion’ in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Reports of an explosion in the Mid Carolina area Monday morning were in relation to a machine fire, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday morning, deputies say a large industrial forklift caught fire.

Multiple agencies, including Prosperity, Little Mountain and Pomaria fire departments, responded to the scene and were able to put the fire out.

Deputies say no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.