Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A car crash on I-20 East about a mile away from Exit 65 (US 176- Columbia) has caused traffic to come to a halt.

The crash happened Monday morning, according to troopers.

Two right lanes are closed on I-20 East near the crash, according to SCDOT.

If you plan on heading in that direction this morning, expect delays or seek an alternate route.

