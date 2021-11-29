SkyView
Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup

Crash on I-20 East causes 3-mile backup(SCDOT)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A car crash on I-20 East about a mile away from Exit 65 (US 176- Columbia) has caused traffic to come to a halt.

The crash happened Monday morning, according to troopers.

Two right lanes are closed on I-20 East near the crash, according to SCDOT.

If you plan on heading in that direction this morning, expect delays or seek an alternate route.

