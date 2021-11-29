SkyView
BREAKING: White Knoll High School student detained, lockdown lifted, according to deputies

Faculty and students of White Knoll High School are on lockdown, according to family members of students.
Faculty and students of White Knoll High School are on lockdown, according to family members of students.(WILX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - White Knoll High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call.

Deputies have detained a student and an investigation is being conducted at this time.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says the campus is secure and administrators are releasing students from the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

