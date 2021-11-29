BREAKING: White Knoll High School student detained, lockdown lifted, according to deputies

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - White Knoll High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call.

Deputies have detained a student and an investigation is being conducted at this time.

BREAKING: The student being sought at White Knoll High School has been detained. The scene is secure and deputies are conducting an investigation. School administrators are in the process of releasing students. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 29, 2021

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says the campus is secure and administrators are releasing students from the school.

