BREAKING: White Knoll High School student detained, lockdown lifted, according to deputies
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - White Knoll High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call.
Deputies have detained a student and an investigation is being conducted at this time.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says the campus is secure and administrators are releasing students from the school.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.