Man shot, killed outside home in Lexington County, deputies investigating

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are seeking information after a man was fatally shot outside of his Lexington home on Saturday morning.

Jimmy Ferney Johnson Jr., 46, died after being shot outside his home on Mac Circle in Lexington, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Deputies say a camper near the home caught fire around the same time Johnson was shot.

“Detectives from our major crimes unit responded to the scene this morning and interviewed neighbors in an effort to find out what happened,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Crime scene investigators processed the scene to collect potential evidence. They also took numerous photographs of the scene and surrounding area.”

Investigators are looking at items recovered from the scene and say tips from the public will help in the investigation.

Koon says there is not much to go on in terms of a person of interest at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

