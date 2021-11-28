SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man shot, killed outside home in Lexington County, deputies investigating

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are seeking information after a man was fatally shot outside of his Lexington home on Saturday morning.

Jimmy Ferney Johnson Jr., 46, died after being shot outside his home on Mac Circle in Lexington, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Deputies say a camper near the home caught fire around the same time Johnson was shot.

“Detectives from our major crimes unit responded to the scene this morning and interviewed neighbors in an effort to find out what happened,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Crime scene investigators processed the scene to collect potential evidence. They also took numerous photographs of the scene and surrounding area.”

Investigators are looking at items recovered from the scene and say tips from the public will help in the investigation.

Koon says there is not much to go on in terms of a person of interest at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall
The pop-up is located at the space previously occupied by Main Street Public House, which...
Christmas pop-up opens in Columbia at location where Prohibition will expand next year
This year, many local businesses and chains closed their doors on Thanksgiving. However, Friday...
Shoppers line up for Black Friday sales in the Midlands
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

Latest News

Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
Fire at veteran care facility kills one, displaces more
Quinton Harris
Lancaster man arrested for DUI after crash that killed 2 men and injured 2 children
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000