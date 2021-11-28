First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather Monday, then warming up through the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a gradual warming trend as we move through the week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today, we’ll see a few more clouds in the Midlands as a cold front moves in. We’re expecting dry weather. High temps will be in the mid 60s.

· Tonight, a few clouds are possible. It will be cold. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

· Monday is going to be a cool day with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll see sunny skies.

· Much warmer weather moves in through the week.

Highs will climb in the mid 70s by Thursday and Friday.·

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for a temperature roller coaster ride over the next several days.

Today, we’ll see highs in the mid 60s. A few more clouds will drift over the sunshine as a weak cold front pushes into the Palmetto State. No rain is expected.

By tonight, low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with a few clouds.

This week, get ready for the temperature roller coaster ride. We’ve got a big warm-up on the way.

On Monday, though, prepare for a chilly day. With the cold front to our east, we’ll start the day in the mid 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

For Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the mid 60s under sunny skies.

By Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Even warmer weather is expected by Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 70s.

A few isolated showers are possible Sunday into early next week.

Today: Clouds & Sun. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cold. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs near 70.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs near 70.

