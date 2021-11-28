SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Cool, Dry, and Breezy today; then we warm up!

By Adam Clark
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got warmer weather on the way this week. But a cool and dry day is expected today!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Cool, dry, and breezy conditions for today with highs in the mid 50s.

· Temps warm up this week, into the 70s by Wednesday and upper 70s Friday.

· Next chance of rain is minimal, just a 20% shot for this coming weekend.

First Alert Weather Story:

Skies are mostly sunny today as a cold front passes through the region. It only brings a few morning clouds and then MUCH drier air comes in behind it. The front increases our winds with gusts up to 15mph. This is a combination that will make fires spread rapidly, so hold off on burning anything outdoors.

We’re on track to have the driest November in our history with just 0.28″ for the month. The dry weather continues throughout the week as temperatures warm up.

With calmer winds and clear skies our temps dip down to 30 Tuesday morning. Then we have mid 60s by the afternoon.

Wednesday is warmer with continued sunshine as high pressure controls our weather. Lows are down to 37 and highs reach the mid 60s.

Lows Thursday morning are down to 46 and highs reach the mid 70s. Expect sunny skies.

Friday we reach 78! Lows are down to 50. We have continued sunny skies.

Today: Mostly sunny & cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Milder. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

