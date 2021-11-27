Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign on Black Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Black Friday marks the start of the Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army. That means bell ringers will be stationed at 45 locations across the Midlands, but this year, you may not be seeing all 45.

Friday, only 21 bell ringers were stationed, and the organization is actively recruiting more.

Sandra Lewis has been ringing in the holiday season with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for 27 years. It’s the community that keeps her coming back year after year.

“I’ve met a whole lot of people,” said Lewis. “I see old friends I haven’t seen in years and years. I really enjoy ringing the bells.”

Lewis says even on her first day back ringing, she can tell people are just as generous as in previous years.

Even with the volunteer shortage and a goal of $325,000--$10,000 more than last year--she’s confident they’ll reach it.

“Oh yes, we will. With everybody’s help participating in the activity, yes. We will make it,” she said.

First-time volunteer Emma Mitchell says the community’s response is heartwarming.

“People have been very generous,” said Mitchell. “They pass by, they give—even little kids! That’s the most exciting part; seeing little kids give, to me, makes them grow knowing that it’s great to give back.”

Major Mark Craddock with the Salvation Army of the Midlands says every dollar goes back to Midlands families.

“This is not something that goes somewhere else then comes back. Everyone’s donations help real families in the Midlands,” said Major Craddock.

Even if you don’t have time to ring a bell or if you don’t carry cash to drop in the kettle, there are other ways to help.

QR codes on each red kettle now allow for digital donations.

“Now you can take a picture with the Apple phone, also with your Google or your Android phone and it will take you right to the website. A couple of easy buttons to push, then you are done,” said Craddock.

As many Midlands families struggle financially during the ongoing pandemic, Mitchell says she’s called to give back.

“A lot of people missed out on Christmas last year, and so this is my chance to give them an opportunity to have a Christmas still,” said Mitchell.

If you’re looking to get out into the community to volunteer, Craddock says there is likely a convenient time and location available for you.

Angel Trees are also popping up around the Midlands which allow you to sponsor a local child who’s in need of a Christmas gift.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact Shannon Chapman at 803-309-3244 or visit the website.

