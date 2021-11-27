Officials: 1 Dead, several homeless after house fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and several others are displaced after a house fire on Moolah Dr., according to officials.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department says they got the call around 9 pm Friday night. When their units arrived they say the home was “completely engulfed” in flames.

Crews were eventually able to get the fire under control and enter the building.

One person was found inside, Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, Coroner Rutherford says that person was pronounced dead.

According to the fire department, 5-7 residents are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s office.

