Lexington Police: Man wanted for threatening to kill woman

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of threatening to kill an acquaintance.

Curtis Mario Joyeux, 32, of Columbia, is accused of sending threatening text messages to a female acquaintance, according to police.

The victim said Joyeux stated that he would kill her and members of her family.

Joyeaux is charged with unlawful communication.

If you have any information, call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips leading to the arrest of Joyeux could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

